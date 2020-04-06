You are the owner of this article.
Multiple fatalities in wreck of car pursued by police on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Multiple people died and one was injured when a car in pursuit by police crashed on Interstate 70 Monday evening, police said.

A pursuit started north of Troy, Mo., and continued south on Highway 61, then east on Interstate 70.

Tony Stewart, spokesman for the Troy Police, said multiple people were dead and one was injured. Stewart said his department was one of the departments in pursuit of the car. He said more information would be available later Monday. 

