Multiple people in custody after shooting at West County Center

DES PERES — Multiple people were in custody Friday night after a shooting at West County Center.

At least one shot was fired inside the shopping mall after an altercation between two groups, police say. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m.

No one was injured, police say.

A store manager at Zumiez inside the mall, Jordan Gonzalez, 27, said he heard one shot around 7:45 p.m. Several people ran inside his store, and Gonzalez said he secured the entrance, shutting the gate and letting customers out through the back of the store.

Gonzalez said many mall employees left around 8:30 p.m. The area near the Apple Store was taped off, he said, and at least 15 officers were inside the store when he was leaving.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis County Police were also called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

