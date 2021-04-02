Multiple people in custody after shots fired, police vehicle hit during chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Multiple people are in custody after police say two vehicles, one firing shots at the other, hit an Edmundson police officer's vehicle.

St. Louis County police reported no injuries in the incident.

Shortly after 9 a.m., an Edmundson officer driving in the 13000 block of Bellefontaine Road was hit by a vehicle that then drove off.

Police say the person inside that vehicle was being chased and shot at by at least one occupant of another vehicle, which also hit the Edmundson officer's vehicle.

The Edmundson officer chased the vehicle that was firing shots, and the chase ended about two miles away in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road. The officer did not fire his gun, police say.

Three adults — two men and a woman — were taken into custody from the vehicle that was firing shots, and an 11-month-old baby inside the vehicle was unharmed, police say. Police found at least one firearm.

Police did not provide an update on the status of the woman who was being chased.

Edmundson is a city in north St. Louis County with fewer than 1,000 residents.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.