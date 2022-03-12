Multiple victims in shooting Saturday near St. Louis funeral home

ST. LOUIS — At least three were shot just before 2 p.m. on Saturday outside a funeral home in north St. Louis, police said.

A boy, 15, was shot in the face; a man, 35, in the shoulder and back; and another man was taken to a hospital, police said. The first two were conscious and breathing. Police said they didn't know the condition of the third.

By 2:15 p.m., police officers and bystanders in jeans and winter coats had gathered at the parking lot at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, 1905 Union Boulevard.

Crime scene tape marked off the lot, two vehicles and the alleyway behind the funeral home. Police crime scene technicians had placed at least four evidence markers in the alley. A black sedan had at least four bullet holes in the back.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the funeral home.

