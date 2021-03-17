 Skip to main content
Murder case dismissed after suspect's death at St. Louis City Justice Center
Shooting in 7400 block of Gravois on Jan. 19, 2018

St. Louis Police investigate a shooting that left a woman dead and a man wounded in the 7400 block of Gravois Avenue on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Post-Dispatch photo by Nassim Benchaabane  

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors dismissed a case Wednesday against a man who died in jail last fall while facing charges in an apparent 2018 murder-suicide attempt.

Oleg Shegeda, 63, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 15 at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office. He had been charged with fatally shooting 67-year-old Svetlana Shegeda on Jan. 19, 2018, in the 7400 block of Gravois Avenue.

Oleg Shegeda

Oleg Shegeda was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 67-year-old Svetlana Shegeda on Jan. 19, 2018, in the 7400 block of Gravois Avenue. 

Police said at the time that Shegeda shot his wife several times in the face and neck and then shot himself. She was found in a hallway just outside a second-floor apartment door that was ajar, charging documents said. He was found lying just inside with a gunshot wound to his chest and a handgun in his right hand.

His public defender Annie Legomsky said he was denied Medicaid coverage and hospice care last fall because of the severity of the charges against him. Releasing him from jail, she said, would have rendered him homeless because he lost his apartment after being charged.

"I just felt like the entire system failed him," she said.

