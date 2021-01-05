Murder case dismissed against Wellston man in 2019 homicide

WELLSTON — A St. Louis County judge on Monday dismissed charges against a Wellston man in a 2019 murder case because prosecutors were unable to persuade witnesses to cooperate, officials say.

Charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action were dropped against Ke'Shuan "Tank" Jones, 20, in the May 13, 2019, shooting death of Koreyion Brown.

Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, cited "unavailability and lack of cooperation of essential witnesses" for the court's dismissal.

Last year, Jones' public defender filed several motions for a speedy trial, which establishes a 120-day deadline for having a trial for defendants detained without bail. But jury trials have been suspended in St. Louis County Circuit Court for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, his lawyer also filed a motion to dismiss charges, contending there was a lack of evidence and alleging constitutional violations of Jones' right to a speedy trial. A judge in November denied Jones' request for a bench trial.

