Murder case in 2020 killing of St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn heads to jury

ST. LOUIS — The fate of a man charged with murdering retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn two summers ago is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

Jurors received Stephan Cannon's murder case about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to begin deliberations on whether he fatally shot retired St. Louis Capt. David Dorn on June 2, 2020, outside a city pawn shop being ravaged by looters.

Prosecutors said that as looters ransacked the shelves of the pawn shop that morning, Cannon fled to the street corner, crouched and fired 10 shots at Dorn, killing him as he approached the shop and fired off warning shots to stop the looters.

The lead prosecutor, Marvin Teer, asked jurors Wednesday to convict Cannon, 26, Glasgow Village, of first-degree murder and several other counts, arguing the evidence proved Cannon deliberated when he killed "a good man who dedicated his entire life to doing nothing but helping others."

"You know you really did something wrong when the streets come in on you," Teer said of Cannon. "And the streets came in on Stephan Cannon right away. We played the (Facebook Live) video so you understood what the streets said. 'We don't do this! This ain't us!' The streets gave him up right away."

Jurors had been shown a man's Facebook livestream video of the moments after Dorn was shot and lay dying outside Lee's Jewelry & Pawn at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.

Dorn, 77, was shot several times. He'd gone to Lee's to stop looters there amid violence and destruction in St. Louis after protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. He was a friend of the shop's owner and regularly checked on its burglar alarms.

Dorn retired from St. Louis police in 2007 after 38 years and also served for six years as police chief in Moline Acres. His death drew attention nationwide, including from the White House, and sparked protests nationwide over Floyd’s death.

Cannon's lawyer Brian Horneyer argued Wednesday that the police had "tunnel vision" in pegging Cannon as Dorn's killer without physical evidence linking him to the pawn shop and only the word of a codefendant, Mark Jackson, 24, who initially lied to police and gave several stories about what happened before ultimately making a deal with prosecutors to testify against Cannon.

"This is a man who lies as easily as he breathes," Horneyer said.

Jackson's testimony this week was perhaps the most important witness for the prosecution — he is the only person placing Cannon inside and outside the pawn shop the morning of the homicide. Others identified Cannon on surveillance video at Lee's, but Jackson said he drove Cannon there and dropped him off after the shooting.

Cannon's defense team put on three witnesses Wednesday morning and rested its case in about an hour, focusing on how police found none of Cannon's DNA or fingerprints inside the store or in Jackson's car. They also noted that police had no record of any phone calls between Cannon and Jackson going back to 2019, despite Jackson's testimony that they had been close friends.

"It is clear what happened here," Horneyer told jurors. "It is clear that the police rushed the suspect to make a case and then turned to a serial liar once they realized how little evidence they actually had."

Cannon did not testify.

Police found Jackson's debit card on the floor of the pawn shop. When detectives interrogated him later about what happened, he changed his story several times before telling them he'd say anything they wanted to avoid a murder charge. He testified Tuesday that he was telling the truth at trial expecting only "to clear my name" and not for a lenient sentence.