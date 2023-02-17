ST. LOUIS — The city's chief judge on Thursday urged St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office to come up with a plan for several dozen cases left in limbo after one of its most experienced attorneys suffered a seizure during trial and had to be taken to the hospital.

The office has been criticized for being chronically understaffed in recent years, leading to judicial delays. Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan said Thursday it was "imperative" the office quickly disperse the prosecutor's 86 pending cases, including 13 murders that are set for trial in the coming weeks.

"Almost all of the defendants in his cases are (in jail)," Hogan wrote. "As a result, both victims and defendants are being prevented from having their day in court."

State lawmakers have cited low staffing levels in the Circuit Attorney's Office as one of the reasons they've sought to give a state-appointed prosecutor power to handle serious felonies in St. Louis. Local defense attorneys, meanwhile, have asked the court multiple times in recent months to dismiss cases because they argue their clients' rights to a speedy trial have been violated.

The Circuit Attorney's Office has repeatedly delayed fulfillment of a December public records request for a current staff roster, but in 2021 the office listed 34 staff attorneys. In 2016, the office had more than 60.

The prosecutor who had a medical emergency is one of about a half-dozen attorneys in the office who handled murder cases in the city in recent months. Since August, he has led a quarter of the city's 20 murder trials.

The city's chief public defender, Matthew Mahaffey, said the loss of another prosecutor in the Circuit Attorney's Office could cause further delay.

"The implication is there will be cases that will not be reached that could be reached if there were more (people)," he said.

In a statement Friday, Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office, said the office has "appropriate resources to work with the courts to ensure all cases are handled properly."

"We are confident that we can cover all cases with the leadership of our Chief Trial (Assistant) Marvin Teer," she wrote.

Hogan could not immediately be reached for further comment Friday evening.

The prosecutor who had a seizure has had three medical emergencies in the past year, Hogan said in the letter.

"While the court certainly does not fault him personally for his situation," she wrote, "it is a fact that his medical issues have already caused delays in reaching dispositions in his cases."