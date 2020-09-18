Murder charge dropped after police say new evidence surfaces in Black Jack killing

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Friday with details on a pending federal drug and gun case.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday said a man charged a week ago in a Black Jack murder case is no longer considered a suspect in the shooting.

St. Louis County police provided little explanation, only saying in a statement that new evidence surfaced and that warrants issued against Zcore Hester-Henderson "have been recalled."

Hester-Henderson, 22, lives in East St. Louis. Neither Hester-Henderson nor an attorney representing him could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

St. Louis County prosecutors last week charged him with murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting. Bunting, 37, was slain in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.