Murder charge dropped after police say new evidence surfaces in Black Jack killing

UPDATED at 12:15 p.m. Friday with details on a pending federal drug and gun case.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday said a man charged a week ago in a Black Jack murder case is no longer considered a suspect in the shooting.
St. Louis County police provided little explanation, only saying in a statement that new evidence surfaced and that warrants issued against Zcore Hester-Henderson "have been recalled."
Hester-Henderson, 22, lives in East St. Louis. Neither Hester-Henderson nor an attorney representing him could immediately be reached for comment Friday.
St. Louis County prosecutors last week charged him with murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting. Bunting, 37, was slain in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.
When charges were filed, court papers alleged that Bunting was fatally shot by a passenger who got out of a vehicle and that Hester-Henderson was the vehicle's driver, as identified by at least one witness. The gunman has not been identified in court papers.
Hester-Henderson faces criminal charges in a separate matter. He was indicted Sept. 10 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on charges of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
During an April 27 traffic stop, court documents say, police arrested Hester-Henderson on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police searched his rental car and found at least 17 individually wrapped bags of marijuana, a loaded gun and a digital scale.
A federal judge issued Hester-Henderson a personal recognizance bond and set conditions for his release.
Separately, Hester-Henderson was one of two University City High School students charged in 2015 with firing a gun inside the school.
