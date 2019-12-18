Murder charge filed in Bellefontaine Neighbors killing
Murder charge filed in Bellefontaine Neighbors killing

Jimmy D. Smith

Jimmy D. Smith, 35, of the 600 block of Ludlow Drive, was charged in St. Louis County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting death Saturday.

Kendric Donelson, 35, was found shot to death about 2:15 a.m. Saturday outside a home in the 10000 block of Hedge Drive.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police asked the Major Case Squad to help investigate.

Smith was being held Wednesday at the St. Louis County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

