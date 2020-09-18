Murder charges dropped after 'new evidence' surfaces in Black Jack killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday said a man charged a week ago in a Black Jack murder case is no longer considered a suspect and has been released from custody.

St. Louis County police provided little explanation, only saying in a statement that new evidence surfaced and that warrants issued against Zcore Hester-Henderson "have been recalled."

Hester-Henderson, 22, lives in East St. Louis. Neither Hester-Henderson nor an attorney representing him could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

St. Louis County prosecutors last week charged him with murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting. Bunting, 37, was slain in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive.

When charges were filed, court papers alleged that Bunting was fatally shot by a passenger who got out of a vehicle and that Hester-Henderson was the vehicle's driver, as identified by at least one witness. The gunman has not been identified in court papers.