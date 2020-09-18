 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder charges dropped after 'new evidence' surfaces in Black Jack killing
0 comments

Murder charges dropped after 'new evidence' surfaces in Black Jack killing

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Homicide in Black Jack

St. Louis County Detective Sgt. John Conrardy and other detectives work the scene of a shooting death on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Black Jack, where police say a man was shot to death outside his vehicle at the Whispering Lake Apartments complex. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday said a man charged a week ago in a Black Jack murder case is no longer considered a suspect and has been released from custody.

St. Louis County police provided little explanation, only saying in a statement that new evidence surfaced and that warrants issued against Zcore Hester-Henderson "have been recalled." 

Hester-Henderson, 22, lives in East St. Louis. Neither Hester-Henderson nor an attorney representing him could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

St. Louis County prosecutors last week charged him with murder in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Derrick Bunting. Bunting, 37, was slain in a parking lot outside his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive. 

When charges were filed, court papers alleged that Bunting was fatally shot by a passenger who got out of a vehicle and that Hester-Henderson was the vehicle's driver, as identified by at least one witness. The gunman has not been identified in court papers.

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson

Zcore A. Hester-Henderson was charged in the Aug. 12, 2020, shooting death of Derrick Bunting in the Black Jack area.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports