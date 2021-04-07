Murder charges filed against St. Louis man in Bevo Mill neighborhood killing

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 29-year-old Anthony D. Brown in the death of a man in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood the day before.

Brown, of the 4200 block of Neosho Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a motor vehicle.

He was being held without bail. It wasn't clear Wednesday whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The murder victim was William Cooper, 30, of the 3800 block of Eiler Street. Police said Cooper was found dead about 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue. Cooper had been shot in the torso and found next to a car.

The assault charges against Brown result from shots being fired at three other people who weren't hurt. They were a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting.