 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder charges filed against St. Louis man in Bevo Mill neighborhood killing
0 comments

Murder charges filed against St. Louis man in Bevo Mill neighborhood killing

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged 29-year-old Anthony D. Brown in the death of a man in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood the day before.

Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown

Brown, of the 4200 block of Neosho Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at a motor vehicle.

He was being held without bail. It wasn't clear Wednesday whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The murder victim was William Cooper, 30, of the 3800 block of Eiler Street. Police said Cooper was found dead about 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue. Cooper had been shot in the torso and found next to a car.

The assault charges against Brown result from shots being fired at three other people who weren't hurt. They were a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting.

Cooper was the third homicide victim found in one hour Monday in St. Louis, and he was among 12 shooting victims in a 28-hour period in the city and St. Louis County.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Inmates break more windows at the Justice Center

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports