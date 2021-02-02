Murder charges filed in killing of MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a St. Louis man with murder in the deadly weekend shooting of a MetroLink security guard at the Delmar Loop station.

Nathaniel Maurice Smith III, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's accused of shooting the guard, James Cook, in the face about 10 a.m. Sunday on the station platform in the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Smith lives in the 4400 block of Evans Place.

The suspect fled after the shooting but police pulled a photograph from surveillance video at the transit stop.

St. Louis police Detective Lila Payne said in court records that Smith approached Cook, pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. An eyewitness identified Smith as the gunman, Payne said.

Court records did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cook, 30, worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink. Police said Cook may have had contact earlier Sunday morning with the suspect while on a MetroLink train. Police had an unconfirmed report that Cook had contacted the man about sleeping on the train.