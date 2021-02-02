 Skip to main content
Murder charges filed in killing of MetroLink security guard
ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a St. Louis man with murder in the deadly weekend shooting of a MetroLink security guard at the Delmar Loop station.

Nathaniel Maurice Smith III, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's accused of shooting the guard, James Cook, in the face about 10 a.m. Sunday on the station platform in the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue.

Smith lives in the 4400 block of Evans Place.

James Cook

The suspect fled after the shooting but police pulled a photograph from surveillance video at the transit stop.

St. Louis police Detective Lila Payne said in court records that Smith approached Cook, pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. An eyewitness identified Smith as the gunman, Payne said.

Court records did not indicate a motive for the shooting. 

Cook, 30, worked for a private security firm hired by MetroLink. Police said Cook may have had contact earlier Sunday morning with the suspect while on a MetroLink train. Police had an unconfirmed report that Cook had contacted the man about sleeping on the train.

Cook, of Sullivan, Missouri, was married with two daughters, 5 and 9, his family said. He had served eight years as a U.S. Marine including service in Afghanistan, where he saw combat, and a deployment to Africa. After military service, he worked other law enforcement jobs including as a jailer in Crawford County. His hobbies included hunting, woodworking and drawing.

Cook's family was upset that he was not allowed to carry a gun while working.

A federal compact prohibits MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons. Missouri state law also bars guards from having weapons.

Homicide suspect

St. Louis police released this photo of their suspect in the killing Sunday, Jan. 31, 2020, of MetroLink security guard James Cook.
