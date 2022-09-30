 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder charges filed in shooting at St. Louis barber shop

St. LOUIS — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against a St. Louis man in the barber shop killing in The Grove area.

Tiron Bell, 31, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felon in possession of a firearm. Bell lives in the 3600 block of Lindell Avenue.

Bell is accused of fatally shooting Devin Trice inside the Southside Barber and Beauty Salon. Trice, 32, was shot just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Tiron Bell

Trice, who lived in the 7800 block of Germania Avenue, was not an employee of the barber shop and may have been a customer, police said. The salon is at 4264 Manchester Avenue.

Police have not released a possible motive for the killing. Investigators said they thought it was random.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
