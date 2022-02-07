Murder charges filed in shooting deaths of woman, son in St. Clair County

UPDATED with charges

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Prosecutors filed murder charges Monday in the weekend shooting deaths of a woman and her son in Cahokia Heights.

Simeon M. Moore, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in St. Clair County. Moore was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Moore lives in the 2700 block of Calvin Boulevard in Cahokia Heights.

The bodies of Esther Cummings, 76, and her son, Ronnie Cummings, 48, were discovered Sunday morning, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Someone had called police about 8 a.m. Sunday about a domestic disturbance at 2722 Calvin Boulevard, just south of Camp Jackson Road, authorities said.

Esther Cummings and her son had both been shot and were pronounced dead just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Dye said.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the killings or say what relationship, if any, Moore had with Esther Cummings and Ronnie Cummings.

Cahokia Heights is a city formed when voters in November 2020 approved the merger of three cities: Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.