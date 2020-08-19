Murder-for-hire charges against son of Sweetie Pie's owner are latest chapter in a troubled life

The 21-year-old was killed in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, not far from where Norman’s father was killed shortly before Norman’s birth. Robbie Montgomery’s nephew was also shot and killed nearby.

Norman in a later episode sat a few seats from his mother as she was interviewed about her grandson’s killer.

“To pick up a gun is easy,” she said. “But to take someone’s life that you can’t give back — that is devastating.”

A timeline

Prosecutors say Norman took out $450,000 in life insurance policies on his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., in 2014, making himself the sole beneficiary. He also made false statements about his nephew’s income and family history in the policy documents, according to charging documents.

Montgomery was 18 when Norman took out the policies. Montgomery had been featured on the show one year earlier graduating from McCluer North High School.

The show documented the teen’s transition moving from Texas to live with his grandmother near St. Louis so she could help him get through school.