ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was caught on tape fatally shooting a woman in the street, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.
Roland McKinney, 59, has not been charged with the Sept. 7 murder. The allegations came in connection with a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute drugs filed Sept. 13, as prosecutors seek to hold McKinney in jail until his trial.
In court Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bird told U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce that there is surveillance video of McKinney getting out of a Dodge Nitro, getting into a confrontation with a woman and then firing three to four shots. McKinney left the woman in the street, Bird said.
Court documents obtained by the Post-Dispatch Thursday also describe the video evidence, and say that a neighbor heard an argument just before the shooting. There was a witness to the shooting, but police had not located her as of Sept. 11, the documents say.
St. Louis police Detective David Rudolph, in an affidavit supporting the federal criminal complaint against McKinney, wrote that the murder was of a woman identified only as "S.M."
St. Louis police on Wednesday identified the Sept. 7 homicide victim as Sparkle Maxie. Police said Maxie, 26, lived in the 5900 block of Page Boulevard in St. Louis.
Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, told the Post-Dispatch in an email Thursday that, "We are working with police on this matter, and they have not yet applied for charges." A police summary of the death said they considered the case an open investigation.
Police were flagged down at 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 7 by someone who alerted them to a woman lying in the street near the intersection of North Newstead and Lee avenues in the O'Fallon neighborhood. She was unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and later died at the scene, the complaint says.
Bird and Rudolph both claim that McKinney's SUV was also captured by license plate recognition cameras nearby.
On Sept. 10, McKinney was spotted in the Nitro and pulled over by police. He had about $2,000 cash, and a later police search found 12.54 grams of crack cocaine in the glove compartment, the complaint says.
McKinney told police that he was driving the Nitro around the time of the murder, but denied killing the woman, the complaint says.
Diane Dragan, a federal public defender, pointed out during the hearing that McKinney has not been charged with murder, and said that he would like to be released to return to his brother's home and continue working his two jobs.
Bird responded that McKinney's actions on the video, as well as multiple prior drug and gun cases going back to 1981, make him a danger to the community.
Maxie's paternal grandmother, Joann Maxie, said Maxie was the mother of four children, ranging in age from 1 to 8. Two of the children lived with Sparkle Maxie at her home on Page Boulevard; one lived with relatives and one lived in foster care, Joann Maxie said.
Sparkle Maxie was attending classes and hoped to go into nursing one day, her grandmother said. Danielle Maxie, an aunt, said: "She was lovable, she was kind. She had beautiful kids."
Danielle Maxie said she didn't know the man police accused of killing Sparkle Maxie but heard they had been dating off and on. She was grateful for the police effort. "I'm glad they got him," Danielle Maxie said.
Earlene Malone, another aunt, said the funeral for Sparkle Maxie is this Saturday. "It's a sad day for me because she was raised out of my home," Malone said. "I raised her since she was a baby."
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.