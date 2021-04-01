Murder suspect arrested at Maplewood bar, charged with killing man in University City

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Thursday with additional details.

UNIVERSITY CITY — A murder suspect arrested at a bar in Maplewood was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a man in University City.

Cole J. Miller, 23, of Maplewood, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Sharif Khan of Creve Coeur. Police said Khan died at a hospital after police found him injured in the 700 block of West Canterbury Road about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police had gone to West Canterbury for a report of a shooting.

Miller was arrested without incident Wednesday night at a bar on South Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood. Miller lives in the 7600 block of Folk Avenue in Maplewood.

He's being held in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

