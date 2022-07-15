 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murder suspect surrenders after brief standoff in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A murder suspect surrendered to police Friday morning after refusing to come out of a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The standoff was in the 4800 block of Leduc Street, a few blocks east of Kingshighway.

St. Louis police said the suspect was connected to a killing on Leduc about 7:45 a.m. Friday. A man had been shot there and died at a hospital.

The suspect ran into a home and refused to come out. By 9 a.m., the suspect was in custody, said police Sgt. Charles Wall.

Wall had no additional details about the suspect or the man who died.

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News