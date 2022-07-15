Murder suspect surrenders after brief standoff in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A murder suspect surrendered to police Friday morning after refusing to come out of a home in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The standoff was in the 4800 block of Leduc Street, a few blocks east of Kingshighway.

St. Louis police said the suspect was connected to a killing on Leduc about 7:45 a.m. Friday. A man had been shot there and died at a hospital.

The suspect ran into a home and refused to come out. By 9 a.m., the suspect was in custody, said police Sgt. Charles Wall.

Wall had no additional details about the suspect or the man who died.

