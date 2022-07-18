 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder trial begins in killing of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn

Loved ones remember David Dorn outside Lee's Pawn

Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

Camelious Thompson, left, sister-in-law to David Dorn, adds items from individual family members to a makeshift memorial on Thursday, June 4, 2020, as his step-niece India Wilson looks on during a gathering of remembrance of Dorn at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was killed while helping a friend defend the pawn shop early Tuesday as looters targeted it following large protests for police reform. About 100 friends, family and police officers listened to brief eulogies and marched in song down Martin Luther King Drive from Sarah Street to Vandeventer Avenue and back.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors this week will seek to prove that a pawn shop looter shot and killed retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn amid a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis following protests over the Memorial Day 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jurors chosen this past Friday will hear opening statements Monday in the first-degree murder trial of 26-year-old Stephan Cannon, of Glasgow Village, who is charged with killing Dorn on the sidewalk early June 2, 2020, outside Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry, 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, as dozens of others fled the store.

David Dorn

David Dorn, in a 2008 photo when Dorn became police chief of Moline Acres. Photo by Scott Bandle, Suburban Journals, via STLtoday.com

Dorn retired from St. Louis police in 2007 after 38 years and became police chief in Moline Acres, a position he held for six years. He was killed at age 77.

His wife, Ann Dorn, a 28-year police veteran, has said her husband often checked on alarms sounding at the Ville neighborhood shop because he and the owner were friends.

Dorn’s killing gained nationwide attention, particularly when his wife visited the White House and spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. This week, she is expected to testify about her husband’s work at the pawn shop and what she remembers from that night.

In a Facebook video Thursday, Ann Dorn mentioned the trial and asked for prayers.

“We want nothing less than murder first(-degree) and we have utmost faith in (prosecutor) Marvin Teer, who is trying the case,” she said. “We pray that the jury sees the truth in all of this and that justice prevails and that we get justice for David.”

Stephan Cannon

Stephan Cannon is standing trial in July 2022 in the shooting death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was trying to defend Lee's Pawn and Jewelry from looters when he was shot on June 2, 2020. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Cannon was seen on surveillance entering the store with others, and then stealing several televisions, prosecutors said. Once Dorn arrived at the store, Cannon walked toward the street corner with a gun in his hand.

Cannon, police said, was the only person on the corner at the time shots were fired. After Dorn fell, Cannon approached the store’s front door and a witness told police someone yelled for everyone to leave.

A stolen television was later found where Cannon was arrested, police said. He told detectives he changed his hair and appearance once he saw his image being distributed to the public.

Man slain at pawn shop in St. Louis

Police investigate the scene where a man was killed at Lee's Pawn & Jewelry on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. After a peaceful protest during the day in downtown St. Louis, the night became violent with four police officers being shot, buildings looted, fires set and lots of gunfire. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The Cannon trial is Teer’s first as a lead prosecutor. A former city municipal judge, he became the Circuit Attorney’s Office’s chief trial assistant last year.

Before Teer was hired, the Circuit Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor take over eight felony cases, including Cannon’s, due to a growing backlog of cases, understaffing and inexperienced lawyers. A judge denied the request.

Teer is expected to show jurors the Facebook livestream of the aftermath of Dorn’s death outside the store and elicit testimony from Liddell Chapple, who recorded the video.

“Damn man, over some TVs, cuz? For real? That’s somebody’s granddaddy, cuz!” Chapple shouts on the video. Chapple then turns his phone to Dorn, gasping and bleeding out, and says “Rest in peace, bro. Nothin’ but love, bro. ... You was doing the right thing.”

One of the most important state’s witnesses is Mark Jackson, 24, who has agreed to testify against Cannon. Jackson is also charged with multiple felonies, including robbery, burglary and second-degree murder. Jackson’s lawyer, Terry Niehoff, said Jackson will testify that he drove Cannon to the pawn shop but didn’t know he had a gun. Jackson will also testify that he drove with Cannon after the shooting and that Cannon later admitted killing Dorn.

David Dorn

David Dorn, in a photo from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

It is not clear if Cannon will testify. His lawyer, Brian Horneyer, declined comment.

Horneyer and co-counsel Adofo Minka are expected to attack the state’s video and witness evidence identifying Cannon as the shooter. In pretrial motions, they said Dorn fired a shot into the air when he arrived and that two people — one with a pistol and the other with a “military-style long rifle” — came to the corner of the pawn shop. The man with the pistol fired several shots and that a shell casing from a rifle was found at the scene, they said.

Dorn’s killer was recorded on surveillance video wearing a mask and hat “covering almost the entirety of his face,” they said, and police arrested Cannon based on three things: anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers by paid informants, an arrest of Cannon three years ago with Jackson and “their own opinion that Cannon resembled the shooter from the surveillance footage.”

Cannon’s lawyers sought to block the admission of the livestream of Dorn’s death and testimony from Ann Dorn, and prevent uniformed police officers from packing the courtroom, arguing all would prejudice the jury against Cannon. His lawyers have also asked that spectators be prohibited from wearing memorial T-shirts, buttons and other symbols of support for Dorn, his family and police.

Several other men charged with looting Lee’s pawn shop have pleaded guilty and received sentences of probation.

Cannon’s criminal history includes August 2013 felony assault and robbery convictions in St. Louis County.

His murder trial before Circuit Judge Theresa C. Burke is expected to run through the week.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

