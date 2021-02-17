Murdered St. Louis man was rebuilding life after his own murder charges were dismissed

ST. LOUIS — When 40-year-old Kevin McCanery was killed earlier this month, it left a family without their loved one, and it left St. Louis County police with another unsolved homicide.
McCanery, once charged with murder, spent much of his final years trying to find work and leave behind a 2014 homicide of which he was accused.
“He’d been through a lot of things in his life, but he always kept it positive,” said McCanery’s closest friend, Daryl Sandoz, of Los Angeles. Sandoz is a professional dancer like McCanery, who taught dance at recreational centers around the St. Louis area.
On Feb. 1, McCanery was found by police after he was shot outside of an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road. He had run to a nearby gas station, but police found him down in the parking lot at about 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at a hospital. Another woman, identified as McCanery’s wife by his brother Willie McCanery, was also found shot at the apartment complex. She has since been released from the hospital.
Circumstances around the shooting remain unclear, and St. Louis County police have not announced any suspects. McCanery’s funeral was Feb. 11.
McCanery’s death comes only a few years after his own murder charges were dropped by the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting in 2014.
McCanery, 34 at the time, was charged with murder and about a dozen other felonies in the 2014 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Joseph McGhaw in St. Louis. Police initially said there was video of three gunmen shooting the victim, but McCanery was the only suspect whose name and mugshot were released publicly.
McCanery’s lawyer, Matthew Waltz, said there was no way to clearly identify anyone in the video.
Waltz also said McCanery was charged because one witness in the case initially told people he didn’t see anything, then later gave police McCanery’s name. Prosecutors weren’t able to locate the witness several times while preparing for trial, and the charges were eventually dropped.
Waltz and his friends and family maintained that McCanery was not at the scene of the shooting.
The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed Waltz’s account of the “poor” quality of the surveillance video and that it was not good enough to make an identification, as well as that witnesses were never fully cooperative with prosecutors or police.
Police said Tuesday they never identified any additional suspects in the murder.
What stood out to McCanery’s attorney about his former client, whom he described as bright and active, was that McCanery had no prior convictions or arrests.
“He didn’t fit what they were trying to say he was involved in,” said Waltz. “The average client I have, by the time they’re 34, they have a pretty good jacket by that time.”
After being released, McCanery eventually found a job at a hospital, and he also worked as a masseur. He also remained a dedicated dancer and father of four.
“We believed he was innocent. We took care of him — it was a family thing,” said his brother Willie McCanery, of St. Louis.
McCanery was released from jail after spending more than a year and a half incarcerated, but the burden of being imprisoned and having his name associated with the case was something he still carried, according to his friends and family.
“He still had a hard time finding a job,” said McCanery. “He never let us worry though.”
McCanery attended Mehlville High School, where he started a local dance group called the Playboyz with Sandoz and other local dancers. Upon graduation, he moved briefly to Los Angeles with Sandoz to pursue a career as a hip-hop dancer.
Eventually, Sandoz said, McCanery’s children and family led him back home to St. Louis.