Muslim group calls on St. Louis police to release footage of fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A local advocacy group for Muslim Americans called upon the city's police department to release officer body camera footage of the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex last week.

St. Louis police shot and killed 61-year-old Bada Ali — a Muslim Sudanese immigrant — after an hourslong standoff Wednesday on Hodiamont Avenue in the city's West End near Wellston.

Police said they used tear gas and other nonlethal weapons before Ali charged at officers with a knife. Officers fired their guns roughly seven times and hit Ali at least once in the chest, killing him. Residents told the Post-Dispatch Ali struggled with mental illness and questioned whether police had a role in escalating the situation.

On Saturday, Yasir Ali, chair of the Missouri Council on American-Islamic Relations, urged the police to release more information about the incident "so that the community can assess whether all available measures were taken to prevent such a tragic outcome."

