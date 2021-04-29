'My family has been through a lot,' says son of coach killed in St. Charles County crash

Jaylen Walker, now 23, said his father was a big part of his recovery.

"My dad would come to my therapies and push me," he said. "Numerous times, I wanted to give up and he pushed me to keep going."

"My last conversation with him was nothing but laughs and smiles," Jaylen added.

His dad was killed about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday while driving home from umpiring a little league baseball game. After hitting a deer on the highway near Heritage Crossing, his SUV came to a stop in the far left lane.

Ron Walker's mother, Dorothy Neals, said her son called her from his cell phone on the highway. "Mom, I hit a deer and it immobilized the car," he told her. She told her son to call AAA to have the car towed and that she would come give him a ride.

"That's the last time I talked to my child," she said.

Another motorist swerving to miss the deer slammed into the back of Walker's vehicle, fatally injuring him, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.