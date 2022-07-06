NAACP wants St. Louis-area police to explore less-dangerous ways to stop fleeing cars

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The NAACP on Wednesday called for St. Louis-area police departments to adopt newer and less-dangerous techniques to stop fleeing cars.

The recommendation comes after a rash of fatal crashes in the spring led the civil rights organization to question the use of local police pursuits and to call for a mediator with the U.S. Justice Department to set parameters for when pursuits are warranted. Since then the group has met with city and county police departments, plus the mayor's office, to discuss pursuit policies and they plan to meet with a federal mediator this week.

St. Louis and St. Louis County police both use spike strips, which officers drag across a road during pursuits to flatten tires on a suspect's vehicle. The NAACP claims the device can cause a suspect's car to spin out of control, endangering other motorists, though police say the tires are deflated gradually.

The civil rights organization calls the tactic outdated and favors newer techniques such as using a device to shut off the engine of a moving car and using an app to warn other drivers and pedestrians if a chase is happening within two miles of them.

Another technology shoots an adhesive tracking tag onto the car so police can stop chasing it and use a computer to find it. The NAACP said the device has been around for more than a decade but is used by only a handful of departments nationally.

In all, seven innocent motorists died in a 15-day span in May in crashes involving suspects trying to elude police in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

"(Police) should be as concerned as we are about the loss of life," Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, said after a Wednesday news briefing.

But federally funded, high-tech systems are also underdeveloped or too expensive, Pruitt said.

St. Louis police say their pursuit policy is more conservative than those in many other departments, and its officers are required to keep up-to-date on the policy by reading it monthly. County police spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus said county police are "always open" to new technology that minimizes risk to the public.

Pruitt and St. Louis County NAACP leader John Bowman said they plan to begin meeting with a Justice Department mediator starting Thursday. Eventually, Pruitt said, police should join that discussion so they can discuss pursuits and perhaps broker a plan that both sides agree on.

