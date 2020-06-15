Names released of two men slain in Academy neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police identified two men in their 20s who were found dead inside of a vehicle in the Academy neighborhood earlier this month.

The men, Dorian Sims, 27, of the 1100 block of E. Linton, and Ronnell Hankins, of the 2000 block of Ranchdale Drive in Jennings, were found by police on June 7 following a shooting.

So far, police say there was a gun battle between the two men and unknown suspects that started on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue between.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.