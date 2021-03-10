Navy reservist sexually abused 3 children in St. Louis County in the mid-'90s, charges say

CLAYTON — A reservist in the U.S. Navy faces a dozen charges after prosecutors say he sexually abused at least three children in St. Louis County dating back to 1993.

Ephriam P. Granderson, 52, of the 9000 block of Tutwiler Avenue in Berkeley, assaulted three children on "numerous, but separate, occasions" between 1993 and 2003, according to charges filed under seal March 1. The children were between nine and 16 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

The charges were unsealed Wednesday. Granderson faces six counts of statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of rape and sodomy.

Granderson was deployed in South Korea, and he was arrested just before 5 p.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Granderson earned several medals and commendations since enlisting in the Navy in 2000.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a news conference Wednesday the case started with a courageous individual who came forward and wrote his office a letter in January 2020. The case was investigated by Bell's office.