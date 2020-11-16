 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly $1 million earmarked for preventing crime by St. Louis youth
0 comments

Nearly $1 million earmarked for preventing crime by St. Louis youth

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Nearly $1 million is available for programs in St. Louis that aim to prevent young people from turning violent, officials said Monday.

Not-for-profits that are located in St. Louis can begin applying for funds to serve those ages 11 to 24. Each agency is eligible to receive $15,000 to $200,000, officials said in a statement.

The Public Safety Committee of the Board of Aldermen approved roughly $950,000 for the programs out of Prop S public safety funds.

“We need every resource on the streets to work to reduce crime. These organizations are dedicated to working with our youth to help them create a better path for their lives,” Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said in the statement.

Groups can apply online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/youth-at-risk/ through Dec. 14.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports