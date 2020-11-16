Nearly $1 million earmarked for preventing crime by St. Louis youth

ST. LOUIS — Nearly $1 million is available for programs in St. Louis that aim to prevent young people from turning violent, officials said Monday.

Not-for-profits that are located in St. Louis can begin applying for funds to serve those ages 11 to 24. Each agency is eligible to receive $15,000 to $200,000, officials said in a statement.

The Public Safety Committee of the Board of Aldermen approved roughly $950,000 for the programs out of Prop S public safety funds.

“We need every resource on the streets to work to reduce crime. These organizations are dedicated to working with our youth to help them create a better path for their lives,” Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said in the statement.

Groups can apply online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/youth-at-risk/ through Dec. 14.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.