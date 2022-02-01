Nearly 60 dogs rescued, brought to St. Louis from Newton County, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A criminal investigation into alleged animal neglect at a property in Newton County, Missouri, led to the rescue of nearly 60 dogs that were being brought to St. Louis on Tuesday for evaluation and care.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that a large number of dogs in the 22000 block of Aspen Road were not receiving the proper care. During visits in the last week, deputies found dozens of dogs that were lacking proper shelter, water and food, a statement from the department said.

Two dogs on the property have since died, and several burned carcasses of animals were found on the property, the statement said.

The Humane Society of Missouri said that 57 large and small breed dogs, including corgis, German shepherds, border collies and others were being brought to the group's Macklind Avenue headquarters for evaluation, treatment and eventual adoption.

Newton County is approximately 280 miles southwest of St. Louis.

A criminal investigation is underway but no charges have been filed, Sheriff Chris Jennings said.