Nearly dozen people charged in St. Louis-area prescription drug scam

ST. LOUIS — Two doctors and a chiropractor were among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for their roles in a prescription drug scam involving kickbacks and fake claims to insurers, according to federal prosecutors.

Authorities said in a statement that the defendants were indicted on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled medications without a legitimate medical purpose and obtaining controlled medication by deceit and subterfuge.

The medical specialists wrote and distributed hundreds of prescriptions for oxycodone, fentanyl and other drugs for patients in the St. Louis area they never examined or evaluated, prosecutors said.

The other people indicted included office staff and some patients.

One of the doctors received between $200 and $500 for each prescription he sold, and patients received money and some of the pills as well, according to prosecutors.