Nebraska man gets nearly 20 years for botched robbery in Swansea
SWANSEA — A man from Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the attempted robbery of a Walgreen's in Swansea, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Christopher Easterling, 23, approached the cashier, waved a gun and said, “Let’s get this going, babe,” prosecutors said. The cashier ran away and Easterling left after "briefly surveying the scene," prosecutors said. He was quickly caught by Swansea police.

Easterling pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Tuesday to charges of attempted armed robbery and two gun charges and was then sentenced. Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel cited Easterling's two prior convictions for robbery or attempted robbery.

He was on parole in one case at the time of the Swansea incident.

