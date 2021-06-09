Nebraska man gets nearly 20 years for botched robbery in Swansea

SWANSEA — A man from Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for the attempted robbery of a Walgreen's in Swansea, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Christopher Easterling, 23, approached the cashier, waved a gun and said, “Let’s get this going, babe,” prosecutors said. The cashier ran away and Easterling left after "briefly surveying the scene," prosecutors said. He was quickly caught by Swansea police.

Easterling pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Tuesday to charges of attempted armed robbery and two gun charges and was then sentenced. Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel cited Easterling's two prior convictions for robbery or attempted robbery.

He was on parole in one case at the time of the Swansea incident.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.