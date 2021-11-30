Neighbor catches girl tossed from window at burning St. Louis apartment building

Once the blaze was extinguished, Merriweather spent several minutes at the scene talking with a fire official about what had happened.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby lauded the heroic measures taken by the neighbor. Mosby gathered information at the scene and spoke to many witnesses who confirmed what Merriweather said.

“This young man was pretty instrumental in coordinating the rescues of several occupants,” Mosby said. “It’s good in the times we live in, when people are concerned with ‘likes’ and clicks and follows, that someone took action to better the situation.”

St. Louis police called the incident an arson fire. St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said police officers Austin Patton and Darrell Cain helped the residents put a ladder at the rear of the entrance so adults and children could get out.

The cause of the one-alarm fire is under investigation. It started in a vacant, boarded-up unit, and arson investigators are helping in the probe.

Merriweather sells mattresses for a living. He said he is physically fit, jogs five miles every morning and grew up playing sports. His sister woke him by banging on his door Monday morning to tell him the adjacent building was on fire.