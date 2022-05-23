Neighbors honor Shaw shooting victim; suspect's family recounts struggle with schizophrenia

ST. LOUIS — Three days after a seemingly random killing of a Shaw resident who lived on Flora Place, big green bows embraced tree trunks and porch columns in a show of solidarity and support for his grieving family.

Christopher Brennan’s neighbors told the Post-Dispatch the green was to honor his Irish heritage.

Neighbors walking outside on Flora Place who spoke to the Post-Dispatch on Monday afternoon remembered Brennan fondly. However, they respected the family’s wishes by not publicly commenting on the shooting nor about Brennan himself.

A 20-year-old man is accused of struggling with Brennan in his backyard about 7:20 p.m. Friday and shooting him, before running away.

Within 20 minutes, multiple witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Kyle A. Stone of St. Louis, court records state.

Stone has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to police and court records. He is being held at the City Justice Center without bail.

Two St. Louis detectives, an ATF dog and its handler could be seen Monday afternoon coming and going from Brennan’s backyard.

While on Monday police declined to release information about Stone’s criminal history, Heather Taylor, the city’s deputy public safety director, said he had been arrested just once prior to the shooting.

Juvenile records are not publicly available.

Attorney Javad Khazaeli was fielding questions for Brennan’s family, who this weekend expressed a desire for privacy.

“The family wants to thank the first responders, their alderman and their community for the outpouring of support,” Khazaeli said. “At this time, they continue to ask that everybody respect their privacy while they grieve this terrible loss.”

On Monday, Khazaeli said Stone’s initial court hearing was postponed until Wednesday after Stone’s court-appointed defense attorney recused himself because the lawyer knew Brennan.

Abbie Schmitt, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, said that when she saw Stone’s mugshot she recognized him right away as the man who recently knocked on her door and asked to cut her lawn, even though he did not have a lawn mower with him.

She declined the offer and he left, she said.

Stone’s family members said he had started a lawn care company at the age of 17, but they said he has schizophrenia, and the symptoms made it difficult for him to hold down a job.

Schmitt wasn’t the only one who recognized Stone upon seeing his mugshot.

Hartford Coffee, less than 2 miles from the fatal shooting, posted on Facebook that police had told workers there that Stone also was the suspect in a string of thefts at the shop between May 3 and May 18.

In those incidents, the coffee company reported that a man had stolen a laptop, $40 in employee tips and a customer’s cellphone. Hartford Coffee had posted photographs of surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the man.

St. Louis police would not confirm to the Post-Dispatch whether they suspected Stone in those thefts.

A report submitted to the court after Stone’s arrest listed him as unemployed and homeless; his family has long lived in the city's North Hampton neighborhood.

Relatives, who agreed to speak if they were not identified, said Stone’s struggles with mental health began in his early teenage years. Before that he was a kind and quiet honor roll student, they said.

Stone was diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism when he was 18, but his family said he was discharged from a medical facility two days after that diagnosis having received only one dose of medication.

They struggled to get him follow-up care and said they believed the mental health system had failed Stone.

Throughout the years relatives tried to get him help, they said, but he refused treatment and medication.

They sent their deepest condolences to Brennan’s family, and said they hope Stone receives not only treatment but also punishment for what he is alleged to have done.

“We have heavy hearts; no one should lose a family member,” Stone’s family said. “It has devastated both families.”

