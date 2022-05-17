Neighbors say man, 66, killed in double shooting in St. Louis was hit by stray gunfire

Updated Tuesday with the identity of the man shot and killed.

ST. LOUIS — A 66-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police responding to the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5700 Block of Roosevelt found Walter Thomas dead at the scene and a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in her left side.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment but more information about her condition was not available Sunday. Police did not release more information about the shooting.

Detectives could be seen examining the porch of a house midway down the block shortly after the shooting, as well as a white, four-door car stalled in the one-way road, just short of Goodfellow Boulevard.

The shooting alarmed several residents who said the gunfire broke out after some kind of fight occurred in the street.

Thomas had been on his porch at the time and was hit by stray bullets, neighbors said.

"It wasn't intended for him — he wasn't that kind of man," said Cedric Rhone, 54. "It's just senseless."

Rhone said he was in the backyard with his sisters when they heard a series of gunshots. He ran out front and joined neighbors trying to assist Thomas who had been shot as he lay on his porch, until paramedics and police arrived.

"I wanted to help him but I didn't know what to do," Rhone said. "It was traumatizing."

Rhone, who has lived in his house all his life, said he was used to hearing gunshots in the distance at night.

"But this is broad daylight," he said. "And a Sunday."

Thomas would often sit on his porch to enjoy warm weather, Rhone said. He lived at the home with his elderly mother and was quiet but friendly.

"Now she's there by herself," Rhone said. "Neighbors will look out for her, but I worry who will take care of her."

Rhone said he overheard an officer on a radio report that they had found a woman shot in a white car nearby, which appeared to be the same car detectives were examining shortly after the shooting.

Terrence Wolfe, 68, watched from his porch as a truck towed away the white car once detectives finished examining the shooting scene.

Wolfe said he was in his home when he heard loud noises he had hoped were just the sounds of a car backfiring.

He came outside to find the car stalled in the street. Police were putting yellow crime scene tape up around half the block.

Thomas was "very friendly," Wolfe said. He often saw Thomas while riding his bike in the neighborhood or walking one of this two dogs.

They talked a few times about the neighborhood, the weather. They both liked to sit on the porch on cooler days, Wolfe said.

But the shooting Sunday left him shaken, he said.

"We elderly people sit inside our homes, afraid to come outside because of things like this," he said. "Young people, they shoot and run over stupid stuff. But bullets don't have eyes. They can hit anyone or anything. Now he's gone. For nothing."

