Neighbors tried to rescue 3-year-old boy who died in High Ridge fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday morning in a house fire in High Ridge.

High Ridge Fire Protection District crews found Kaiden Strubberg dead inside the home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but not considered suspicious, High Ridge fire Chief John Barton said.

Barton said the fire was reported at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday and firefighters arrived five minutes later. The boy's mother and 5-year-old brother had already escaped on their own, but Kaiden was trapped inside.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and fire to get to Kaiden's bedroom, where they found him dead, Barton said. The boy's mother and older brother were covered in soot and taken to a hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are working with the State Fire Marshal's Office to identify the cause. The home did not have working smoke detectors, Barton said.

Barton said neighbors "put forth a pretty significant effort" to try to rescue the boy.

"There were probably four or five people outside with fire extinguishers and garden hoses shooting those into the bedroom where they believed the child was," he said.

Three other people went into the home before firefighters arrived but didn't get very far, Barton said. They were pushed back by smoke and fire.

One of the men was briefly trapped in the home when the front door closed behind him. A child-safety device on the doorknob prevented children from opening the door, and the man was frantic and breathing in heavy smoke and couldn't get the knob to turn for him. His brother on the outside of the home let him out, Barton said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The children's father arrived at the home as firefighters were trying to put out the flames.

In a statement, Sheriff Dave Marshak thanked the residents for their efforts.

"Our condolences are with the victim’s family as they cope with this tragedy," Marshak said. "Our hearts also go out to the first responders and dispatchers involved in this morning’s response. This was a tough day for everyone involved."

Kaiden's aunt Jess Strubberg of High Ridge said Kaiden was an active 3-year-old who loved playing with his family.

"He was fun and silly and very loving," Jess Strubberg said in an interview Wednesday.

She has organized a fundraiser through GoFundMe to help pay for funeral and memorial costs, clothes and housing for the family.

Kaiden was the son of Scott Strubberg and Sabrina Shaw. They have an 8-year-old son who was at school when the fire broke out.

The parents are still in shock, Jess Strubberg said.

"They're trying to stay strong," she said, "for their two other boys."

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.