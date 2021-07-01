New chief justice for Missouri Supreme Court announced

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court has a new chief justice: Paul Wilson, a Jefferson City native who was appointed to the court in 2012.

The court announced Thursday that Wilson will serve as chief justice for a two-year term ending June 30, 2023.

He replaces Judge George Draper, who continues to serve on the high court, according to a news release.

Wilson was appointed to the court by former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, in 2012.

All seven Supreme Court judges elect the chief justice, who serves a two-year term, according to the court.

According to the release, Wilson earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He started work in the attorney general’s office in 1996 and eventually became deputy chief of staff for litigation, the release said.

Vacancies on the Supreme Court are filled through the state’s nonpartisan court plan, established in 1940 to diminish political influence in the judiciary.