New details in Circle of Hope case; girl said she was handcuffed, chained for two weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Missouri Attorney General announced 102 criminal charges last month against the owners of a Christian boarding school for girls, he didn’t give extensive details about the allegations.

The probable cause documents describing the abuse charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder were sealed, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, and that information was “not for the faint of heart.”

But records obtained by The Star reveal what authorities were looking for — and found — when they first searched the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in September. They also disclose more of what the students say they went through at the rural Cedar County reform school.

One 12-year-old girl told authorities she was chained inside a room at the school for two weeks.

“(She) stated the chain was connected to a metal bar against the wall that had three holes in it,” according to the documents. “She was provided no bedding materials and had to defecate and urinate in a bucket and was provided only bread and water during that time.”

The girl also told authorities that she observed Boyd Householder “hold a black in color handgun at the back of another resident’s head while holding that resident by the back of her neck against a wall,” records show.