New Edwardsville police chief looks to continue training, recruitment efforts

EDWARDSVILLE — A 25-year veteran of the Edwardsville Police Department has been named its next chief.

City officials on Thursday named Michael Fillback as the replacement for former Chief Jay Keeven, who is taking a job in Troy, Illinois, as the city administrator.

Fillback said he's proud of the department he leads and is looking forward to continuing efforts to prioritize officer training and recruitment.

"It's a very important part of what we do to have professionals and have successful outcomes," he told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. "You get the best outcome with well-qualified, well-trained folks."

He also said he'll be leading the department's efforts to implement officer body cameras, which are required by state law starting in 2025.

The Alton native was hired by the department as a patrol officer in the 1990s and was promoted through the ranks before becoming the deputy chief in 2018.

He said he decided to work and stay in Edwardsville because of the strong schools, relative safety and family-oriented atmosphere.

"It's just a nice community for families to live in, and that's who we want to attract here," he said.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.