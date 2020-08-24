New gun charges against man whose toddler son shot himself in 2015

ST. LOUIS — A man whose toddler son killed himself in an accidental shooting five years ago is facing new gun charges in federal and state court.
Corey Epps, 31, was due to appear for a video detention hearing Monday, but jail staff said he was becoming violent toward staff and couldn't be calmed down, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Mensah said during the hearing.
Epps, of the 7700 block of Utica Drive in Hanley Hills, was sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence. Investigators said he left a loaded semi-automatic gun in a place where his son would often play. They said he removed the gun and shell casing after his 21-month-old son, Carter, shot himself on Aug. 25, 2015, in Jennings.
Federal court documents say that on April 1, 2020, police found Epps asleep in the drive-through lane of the McDonald's restaurant at 1119 North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis, with a gun on the passenger seat and a bag containing "numerous" anti-anxiety and oxycodone pills in his pocket.
He was indicted on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on June 24. He also faces gun and drug charges in St. Louis Circuit Court.
His lawyer, Deborah Westling, declined to comment, saying she didn't have all the facts. During Monday's hearing, she suggested that Epps' behavior in jail may be due to withdrawal and asked Mensah to release him to an inpatient drug treatment program.
Mensah did not immediately make a decision about whether Epps would stay in jail until trial.
