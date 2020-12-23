New initiative aims to stem violent crime in East St. Louis, officials say

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to recast story to focus on crime-fighting initiative.
EAST ST. LOUIS — Investigators have solved only eight of the 36 homicides committed this year in East St. Louis, but a new initiative unveiled Wednesday aims to address killings in the city in part by targeting violent crimes that can escalate and lead to new deaths.
The Public Safety Enforcement Group, which has been kept largely quiet since it began investigations in August, will focus on those nonfatal violent crimes, including shootings and rape, said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police. The state police have already been helping investigate homicides in East St. Louis.
Kelly said violent crime in East St. Louis has been a "deep and enduring challenge," with both a disproportionately high rate of crime and a low rate of crimes that are solved. He said the biggest obstacle to solving cases has been the difficulty in obtaining information from people in the community.
PSEG will consist of 16 personnel, including state police, East St. Louis police and federal task force officers, Kelly said. Since its inception, the initiative has resulted in eight prosecutions in state court, including cases in which someone shot into homes where children were present.
East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry said he has already noticed progress, and said the program represents "a large amount of help that the city has needed for a long time."
It has also resulted in federal charges in the case of a missing man whose shooting in August was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said the case would likely have been unsolved before but now demonstrates how "the Public Safety Enforcement Group is already working."
Weinhoeft said the program will increase the number of cases that are investigated and is meant to boost the community's trust in law enforcement.
Kelly also said it was one of a series of state police efforts targeting violent crime, including reorganizations of staff and the addition of investigators.
In the federal case, charging documents say Kein W. Eastman was kidnapped from a home in the 1700 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis on Aug. 13 by a man who thought Eastman stole his "grillz," or decorative mouthpiece.
Eastman was taken at gunpoint by Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue in East St. Louis where he'd been earlier in the day, Nicholas Manns of the Illinois State Police wrote in charging documents. Manns, a longtime FBI agent, is now director of the PSEG.
Video from the apartment's Ring doorbell camera shows that about 90 minutes after Eastman arrived, he was led back outside, tried to escape and was shot in the head or face by 34-year-old Kendrick A. Frazier, Manns wrote. Frazier is the brother of Kenwyn Frazier.
Eastman was able to run away but has not been seen or heard from since, officials said. Within two hours, the SUV used in the kidnapping was found on fire, and no evidence remained, charging documents say.
The Fraziers were charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis with kidnapping.
Federal prosecutors last month charged a Kentucky woman who was in the apartment with obstruction of justice. Jasmine M. Crawford has been accused of failing to appear in response to a federal grand jury subpoena and covering the Ring camera at one point after the shooting when the Fraziers left. She was arrested earlier this month in Indiana.
Officials asked anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Fraziers to contact U.S. marshals at 800-336-0102.