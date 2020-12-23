New initiative aims to stem violent crime in East St. Louis, officials say

East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry said he has already noticed progress, and said the program represents "a large amount of help that the city has needed for a long time."

It has also resulted in federal charges in the case of a missing man whose shooting in August was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said the case would likely have been unsolved before but now demonstrates how "the Public Safety Enforcement Group is already working."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weinhoeft said the program will increase the number of cases that are investigated and is meant to boost the community's trust in law enforcement.

Kelly also said it was one of a series of state police efforts targeting violent crime, including reorganizations of staff and the addition of investigators.

In the federal case, charging documents say Kein W. Eastman was kidnapped from a home in the 1700 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis on Aug. 13 by a man who thought Eastman stole his "grillz," or decorative mouthpiece.