ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court selected a new judge in the state Attorney General’s legal effort to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner from office.

Chief Justice Paul Wilson on Wednesday announced Missouri Court of Appeals Judge Thomas N. Chapman will replace Judge John P. Torbitzky. A judge from an outside jurisdiction was needed after all St. Louis Circuit Court judges recused themselves from the lawsuit, arguing they could be witnesses.

The suit, filed by Attorney General Andrew Baily in February, questions Gardner's right to hold office based on claims that she has been neglecting her duties by failing to contact victims and their families, bungling prosecutions and growing a backlog of more than 3,000 cases that have not been reviewed for possible charges.

Torbitzky last month heard arguments on Gardner’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which she says is a political stunt meant to strip voters of power. She has won two terms at the polls.

Torbitzky on Tuesday threw out some claims Bailey had filed against Gardner, including Sunshine Law violations, other counts remain. He set a three-week trial date for Sept. 25.

Chapman, an appeals court judge, was appointed to the West District of Missouri by Governor Mike Parson in 2018. He received his law degree from the Virginia School of Law and a Master of Law from University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Law.

The Attorney General's office also has the right to request a new judge, but did not immediately respond to request Wednesday if it would.