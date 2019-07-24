FERGUSON — Ferguson’s newest police chief, who hails from Georgia, was sworn in Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.
Jason P. Armstrong most recently worked as a captain and interim police chief in the Forest Park Police Department near Atlanta.
“I feel great, honored,” Armstrong said shortly after his swearing-in ceremony. “This is an opportunity for me to come in and be a part of something great.”
Armstrong said his first priority as police chief will be getting the department fully staffed.
“The department has had shortages and openings, and that means the officers that are here are carrying a heavier workload,” he said.
Armstrong was selected for the top police job by the City Council in June. Interim Police Chief Frank McCall was also considered for the job and had the support of some residents, but McCall now holds the post of assistant police chief.
The chief’s seat has seen quite a bit of turnover since 2014, when the police shooting of Michael Brown caused the country to erupt in protests.
Thomas Jackson, who was police chief when Brown was shot in 2014, resigned in March 2015 following calls from protesters and a harsh report from the Department of Justice that found police at that time were targeting African Americans.
Following that, two interim chiefs, Al Eickhoff and then Andre Anderson, stepped in until Delrish Moss, the department’s first black police chief, took over in 2016. Moss left in November 2018 to take care of his sick mother in his native Miami.
Armstrong was sworn in following the public comment section of the meeting, during which several residents spoke about what they saw as the City Council’s lack of concern for Ferguson’s progress forward. One resident, Felicia Pulliam, admonished the City Council to “do your jobs.”
“You hear people talking about that we’ve not come as far as we want to be,” Armstrong said. “I’m glad I get a chance to be a part of that movement forward.”