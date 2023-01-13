New St. Louis police chief talks first week whirlwind, reasons for optimism

ST. LOUIS — The city's newly appointed police chief said his first week on the job was a whirlwind, but it showed him that there is plenty of hope for positive change in the city.

St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy was hired from a pool of 42 applicants, was sworn in Monday, and is now in charge of a department that has a large number of officer vacancies and a homicide rate that is among the highest in the country.

He stopped by the Board of Aldermen chambers, which met there on Friday morning for the first time in months.

Clad in a suit, Tracy walked around the chambers before the meeting to shake hands and chat with the representatives.

Alderwoman Carol Howard, Ward 14, introduced the chief as her honored guest during the meeting.

"I look forward to working with him as he brings a lot to the table for us," Howard said, followed by applause.

In a brief media appearance after the meeting, Tracy said he's optimistic about the potential for collaboration among community leaders, businesses, elected officials and clergy.

"It’s a little bit like a new football coach coming in," he said. "I’m going to change the playbook a little bit, but there are really talented officers."

He said he's evaluating the department right now — everything from the areas officers are working to crime trends — to address redundancies and, most importantly, he said, reduce violent crime.

"I’m going to be assessing those things," he said. "I’m not waiting, I’ve been on every standup call, so I’ve been looking at the crime and every case that’s been happening."

Tracy was the former police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, and earned national recognition for reducing gun violence but was also criticized by city council members in Wilmington for racial tensions and a lack of diversity in the department.

He will make $275,000 a year, far more than former chiefs here and chiefs in similarly sized cities. The St. Louis Police Foundation is contributing $100,000 to that annual compensation package. The city’s last police chief, John Hayden, made $153,000.