New top cop takes over the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

A veteran investigator is taking over the top spot of the Major Case Squad.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Monday that Major Jeff Connor would be the new commander.
Connor has been a law enforcement officer for 34 years and is the chief deputy sheriff in Madison County. He's been part of the Major Case Squad since 1999, where he has served as an investigator, reporter officer, deputy commander and most recently chief deputy commander of the Illinois branch.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and obtained a master's degree in criminal justice management.
The Major Case Squad is made up of officers from more than 119 agencies throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Chief Ray Johnson, chairman of the board, said Connor's role as commander will be assigning a deputy commander, report officers and 15 to 20 investigators for a case.
The squad has a clearance rate of more than 80% of the cases it tackles.
Last year, the squad helped the Bethalto Police Department in Illinois to investigate the deaths of Shari Yates, John McMillian and Andrew Brooks. The investigation concluded with the arrests of Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan, who were on the run after kidnapping and killing a woman in Alabama, as well as several armed robberies and a car theft in Alabama and Tennessee.
Connor was appointed to the position after former Commander Dan DeCarli of the Ferguson Police Department retired.
Connor "will provide the continued executive leadership that has made the squad so successful having an 80+% clearance rate during its 55 years of service to the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area," Johnson said in a news release.
