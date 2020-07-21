New top cop takes over the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

A veteran investigator is taking over the top spot of the Major Case Squad.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced Monday that Major Jeff Connor would be the new commander.

Connor has been a law enforcement officer for 34 years and is the chief deputy sheriff in Madison County. He's been part of the Major Case Squad since 1999, where he has served as an investigator, reporter officer, deputy commander and most recently chief deputy commander of the Illinois branch.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and obtained a master's degree in criminal justice management.

The Major Case Squad is made up of officers from more than 119 agencies throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Chief Ray Johnson, chairman of the board, said Connor's role as commander will be assigning a deputy commander, report officers and 15 to 20 investigators for a case.

The squad has a clearance rate of more than 80% of the cases it tackles.