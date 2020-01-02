New Year’s Day in St. Louis ‘most violent’ in police chief’s memory

Police found three guns at the scene. A Post-Dispatch photographer counted 11 rifle shell casings eight hours later and at least five bullet holes in a nearby fence.

Hayden said neighborhood residents remain concerned about the shooting but he stressed that it was not random.

He said that the investigation is “very active and very ongoing” and that a “neighborhood event” drew both shooters and victims there, but declined to elaborate.

Ward 9 Alderman Dan Guenther told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that someone rented an apartment via Airbnb for a New Year’s Eve party that “went south.”

Police are examining surveillance video from the scene and ballistics evidence, Hayden said, adding, “We expect to make arrests from that.”

The deadly incidents continued elsewhere on New Year’s Day.

About two and a half hours later, in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, police found a man dead of gunshot wounds next to a vehicle. They have not yet identified him. A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital, they said.