Nightclub shooting in St. Louis kills one, injures at least three

UPDATED at 7:40 a.m. with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — A shooting at a nightclub early Friday killed one person and injured at least three others in north St. Louis.

So many shots were fired at Sweet Timez on Martin Luther King Drive that police initially speculated more people could be hurt that officers weren't aware of -- and show up on their own at hospitals.

The three injured victims police do know about were conscious and breathing after being shot. Their conditions weren't released.

Authorities haven't identified the person who died, or given an age or gender.

The shooting was about 2:50 a.m. on Martin Luther King Drive near Union Boulevard. A sign outside the business at 5166 Martin Luther King Drive reads Sweet Timez, although a website spells the club with two Zs.

The club is on the northern edge of the city's Academy neighborhood.

Police haven't released a description of any suspect or suspects.

The killing would be the 114th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

