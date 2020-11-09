 Skip to main content
No. 222: Man from Spanish Lake area shot in St. Louis alley becomes city's latest homicide
No. 222: Man from Spanish Lake area shot in St. Louis alley becomes city's latest homicide

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was fatally shot Sunday in an alley in north St. Louis, police said. 

Robert Lee Jackson was found in the alley in the 4700 block of Martin Luther King Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday by police officers responding to a shooting call, police said. He died at the scene.

Jackson, 28, had lived in the 1500 block of James Patrick Lane in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

Police on Monday said they do not have any suspects.

Jackson was the 222nd homicide of the year in St. Louis city. Police said there were 169 homicides at this time last year.

That block of Martin Luther King borders the Kingsway East, Lewis Place and Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

