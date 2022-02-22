No bail for custodian accused of sexually abusing Eureka student with Down syndrome

CLAYTON — A 50-year-old man charged last week with sexual abuse of a nonverbal teenager with Down syndrome was denied bail Tuesday.

Eureka police said Robert Smith, a school district custodian, touched a 16-year-old over the student's clothing Feb. 11 in a special needs classroom at Eureka High School.

At the time the charge was filed, the court issued an at-large warrant for Smith's arrest and set his bail at $300,000. During a hearing Tuesday, his attorney asked that the bail amount be reduced.

However, the teen's father requested Smith be held without bail.

The father and Erin Suelmann, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, addressed the court Tuesday, expressing concern for the safety of the teen, the witness and the community, the St. Louis County prosecutor's office said.

"Not only is this a serious offense, but we have to consider where it occurred, in a space where our most vulnerable children are expected to be safe," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "If we can't protect our children, our most vulnerable children, then we have nothing left to protect."

Bell’s office said dozens of supporters attended the hearing, including people from the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, the Eureka Police Department and the Rockwood School District.

Rockwood School District officials said last week that Smith has been suspended without pay and is barred from district property. He has worked for the district since 2018.

