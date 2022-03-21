No charges filed against man arrested in carjacking attempt on two St. Louis cops

ST. LOUIS — Police say prosecutors are refusing to file charges against the man police say tried to carjack two officers in a marked patrol car Saturday.

Police had sought charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against a 27-year-old man.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department, confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Monday that prosecutors refused charges. She referred all additional questions to the circuit attorney's office.

Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office, said the case was still under investigation.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, the two officers were driving to Chouteau Avenue and Seventh Street for a report of gunfire. The officers said a man stepped in front of their car on eastbound Chouteau near South Tucker Boulevard, then walked to the passenger side and pointed a gun at the officers.

Police didn't say if the patrol car's lights were activated as the man stood in the way of the car.

Police called it an attempted carjacking and the man ran off once he realized the car was a marked police car, police said.

The officers put out a call for an "officer-in-need-of-aid." Other officers came to the scene and began searching for the gunman.

Police said they arrested him in the search and found him carrying a gun. No one was injured.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

