No charges in shooting death of University City man

ST. LOUIS — A man who killed an apparent intruder Monday night was acting in self-defense and will not face murder charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Norman, 58, was shot to death about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Alcott Avenue, in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Norman lived in the 1100 block of Belrue Avenue in University City.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Wednesday, police said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office declined to file charges, citing self defense. A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

Police found Norman suffering from gunshot wounds near the entrance to the home on Alcott Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officers then found the suspected gunman suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand. Early indications were that the gunman shot an intruder when the man entered the shooter's home and tried to assault him, police said Tuesday.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the man arrested by police because he was not charged.

