No charges issued after teen killed in shooting at Wildwood home
UPDATED at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to include that no charges will be filed.

WILDWOOD — A 17-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a home in Wildwood, St. Louis County police said.

Willie Hall, of the 5900 block of Shulte Avenue in St. Louis, was identified Thursday by police. An 18-year-old with Hall was also shot and is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting happened after the two teens forced their way into the house, a spokesperson for St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said Thursday. The shooting was ruled justifiable, and no charges will be issued. 

Hall died at the scene in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road in Wildwood.

At least four people were in the home when Hall and the 18-year-old arrived. The teens knew the others at the home, investigators say. 

